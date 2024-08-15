Shooting suspect in custody after 5-hour SWAT standoff in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What began as an effort to apprehend a shooting suspect turned into a five-hour SWAT standoff in southwest Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.

A heavy police presence in the area impacted traffic for drivers using Durango Drive between Peace Way and Tropicana Avenue.

As of 4:34 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it had the suspect in custody.

The standoff centered around a residence in the 4500 block of South Bonita Vista Street where police say the suspect barricaded himself after officers attempted to arrest him.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were called out to assist in taking the man into custody. As of this report, police hadn't publicly identified him.

No injuries were reported, and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.