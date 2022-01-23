Shooting at Las Vegas nightclub leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating an early morning shooting at a nightclub located near downtown on Sunday.

Authorities say they were called to a club located at 2100 East Fremont Street, near Charleston Boulevard, at about 4:20 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer says an altercation started in the club that turned into a shooting in the parking lot. Two men ended up being shot with one dying at the hospital.

The suspected shooter took off from the scene without an immediate word of any arrests.

Police say their investigation continues and the other man who was shot is expected to survive.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.