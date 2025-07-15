Shooting kills one, injures another in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight in the 3900 block of Mountain Vista Street.

LVMPD Lt. Steven Ryback said neighbors called 911, reporting gunshots inside a home.

[FULL PRESSER] East Las Vegas shooting kills one, injures another

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Ryback said this appears to be a domestic dispute, and there is no further threat to the public.