Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Shooting kills one, injures another in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police : LVMPD lights.png
KTNV
Las Vegas police say a suspect is still outstanding after a shooting Sunday evening in the south valley where a male was shot "multiple times."
Las Vegas police : LVMPD lights.png
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight in the 3900 block of Mountain Vista Street.

LVMPD Lt. Steven Ryback said neighbors called 911, reporting gunshots inside a home.

Watch the full press briefing here:

[FULL PRESSER] East Las Vegas shooting kills one, injures another

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Ryback said this appears to be a domestic dispute, and there is no further threat to the public.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada