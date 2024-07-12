Man killed, another in critical condition in northwest valley shooting

UPDATE 9:35 a.m. — Las Vegas police released more information Friday morning about a shooting death in the northwest part of the city.

Police updated the public in a news conference.



Two men were shot, including a man in his 40s who died from his wounds and a man in his 30s who is currently in critical condition in the hospital.

Police have yet to interview the surviving victim, but hope to learn more later Friday.

Police do not yet know if there is an open suspect in the case. More details are expected later in the day.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW.

One person is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Friday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting was reported just after 5 a.m. in the area of Lone Mountain Road and Tioga Way, just east of Buffalo Drive.

Officers responding to a residence in the area found one adult who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another adult was suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to University Medical Center's trauma center in critical condition.

As of this report, police had not released further details of their investigation. We were told to expect a briefing "in several hours."

Channel 13 will be tracking updates on this case and let you know what we learn.