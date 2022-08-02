Shooter at large after 'dispute' led to fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in the northeast part of the valley on Monday morning.

It happened at approximately 4:08 a.m. at a housing complex in the 1700 block of Marion Drive, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Travis Jensen, KTNV Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Marion Drive on Monday, August 1, 2022.

PREVIOUS: Detectives investigate homicide near Nellis, Owens in east Las Vegas

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Responding medical personnel transported him to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said it appeared the victim was outside the complex when he was approached by the shooter. The two were "involved in a dispute, which led to the victim chasing the suspect."

Detectives investigate fatal shooting in east Las Vegas

In the course of the chase, the unidentified suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said. The shooter then fled the area.

As of this report, the shooter had yet to be identified or apprehended.

The victim had not been publicly identified as of Tuesday. Police said it would be up to the Clark County coroner to make the identification.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the killed to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.