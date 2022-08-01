Detectives investigate homicide near Nellis, Owens in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives are investigating an "incident" at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas on Monday morning, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were called to the complex at 1750 Marion Drive, in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue, at approximately 4:08 a.m.

One person was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased, police said.

Lt. Jason Johansson with the Homicide Section was expected to give more information about the investigation at a press briefing between 7 and 7:30 a.m.