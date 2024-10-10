Shooter arrested after killing man in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man has been arrested after shooting and killing another man in Henderson.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 a.m. in the 200 block of West Warm Springs Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged shooter was detained and police say there is no outstanding threat to the community.

While officers continue to investigate, they are asking the public to avoid Warm Springs Road and that it is closed from Boulder Highway to Eastgate Road.

Police have not said when those roads could reopen.

This is a developing story and we will continue to post updates as we receive more information.