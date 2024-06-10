Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Several people detained after shooting near Charleston and Fremont

Crime Scene
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 10, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several people have been detained after a Monday morning shooting near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 5:28 a.m. in the 2000 block of Peyton Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a person inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said several people have been detained and are believed to be involved in the incident. However, police did not describe them or what led up to the shooting.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH