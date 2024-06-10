Several people detained after shooting near Charleston and Fremont

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several people have been detained after a Monday morning shooting near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 5:28 a.m. in the 2000 block of Peyton Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a person inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said several people have been detained and are believed to be involved in the incident. However, police did not describe them or what led up to the shooting.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.