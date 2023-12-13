Seven people convicted after Las Vegas, Arizona meth ring bust

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least seven people have been convicted after investigators busted a methamphetamine distribution ring in Las Vegas and Arizona.

According to court documents, Mateo Vailon-Ramirez, also known as Juan De Dios Yuen Felix, conspired with others to distribute the drugs and launder money in Las Vegas. Justice Department officials said customers living in Las Vegas would place orders for the drug with Vailon-Ramirez, who lived in Arizona. They said the 38-year-old would dispatch couriers to deliver the methamphetamine to those customers.

When officials executed a search warrant at Vailon-Ramirez's house in Nov. 2020, they found about 6.59 kilograms of methamphetamine. According to investigators, he admitted that he directed couriers to deliver the money to Claudia Perez-Contreras who worked at a money service business in Las Vegas and asked her to wire the money to people in Mexico.

He pleaded guilty in July 2023. On Tuesday, Vailon-Ramirez was sentenced to 135 months, or just over 11 years, in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Other co-conspirators have been sentenced or are waiting to be sentenced. That includes:



Jasmin Arredondo pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18, 2024.

Maria Baltazar pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release.

Miguel Felix-Valdez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 63 months, or just over five years, in prison and five years of supervised release.

Rey Munoz-Ambrocio pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 84 months, or about seven years, in prison and five years of supervised release.

Claudia Perez-Contreras pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of supervised release.

Francisco Tostado pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 48 months, or four years, in prison and three years of supervised release.

Justice Department officials said co-conspirator Wanda Soliai is currently in RISE Court while co-conspirator Christina Vasquez has successfully completed RISE Court. The program is a court-led initiative that involves a comprehensive substance abuse use disorder program.