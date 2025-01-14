Scammers posing as fake bank employees targeting Clark County residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning the community about scammers calling victims and pretending to be bank employees.

How the scam works

LVMPD said scammers are calling people to advise them on a "suspicious" or "fraudulent" charge on their bank account.

The scammer tells the victim an employee from the bank will meet at the victim's residence to take their debit card and shred it.

A fake bank employee actually shows up to your home, cuts up your card and then takes the remains with them.

Later on, the victim will see real notifications from their bank about withdrawals from their account (some victims have already lost several thousands of dollars).

More to be aware of

LVMPD said real banks will never send an employee to your home to shred a debit card.

If this does happen — and you handed over your cards — LVMPD said to immediately do the following:



Call your bank and lock your account, and cancel all associated debit cards.

Contact LVMPD to file a report.

Make sure you have alerts set up in your bank accounts to report potential fraudlent transactions.

