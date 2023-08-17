San Bernardino officials arrest Las Vegas man for valley homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man found dead near Baker, California.

Police said the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a "possible injured person" in the area of Powerline Road and California State Highway 127. When deputies arrived, they found a man, identified as 30-year-old Gino Anthony Julian, and a dead man.

Through the deputies' investigation, they discovered that Julian and the victim's friends lived in Las Vegas.

LVMPD's homicide section was asked to assist. Detectives in Las Vegas located the homicide scene. Because the homicide occurred in Las Vegas, police identified Julian as a suspect in the man's death.

LVMPD said Julian was arrested by San Bernardino police and was booked into the county jail for one count of open murder and is pending extradition to Las Vegas.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.