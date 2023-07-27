Roommate jailed for open murder after family finds woman dead in southwest Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman's roommate is accused of killing her after her family members found her dead in a southwest Las Vegas Valley home on Wednesday.

Thursday morning, Metro police officials announced the arrest of 31-year-old George Anthony Bone, the woman's roommate, for open murder.

Lt. Jason Johansson with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section said family members called police after they went to the home to check on her and found her dead.

Daughter 'may have been dead for a while;' roommate taken into custody as LVMPD investigates homicide

Homicide investigators and crime scene analysts responded to the home in the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.

Police didn't say when the woman died but noted she "appeared to have been deceased for an extended period of time."

As of this report, the woman had not been publicly identified.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.