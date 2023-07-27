Daughter 'may have been dead for a while;' roommate taken into custody as LVMPD investigates homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the southwest valley Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they are on scene of a "suspicious death" in the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue. This is near S. Decatur Boulevard and W. Warm Springs Road.

According to police, around 2:27 p.m., a mother and daughter checked on the mother's other daughter at the residence. Police said the two had not heard from her, and they wanted to reach out and talk.

When the mother and daughter were at the residence, they were met by the daughter's roommate in his 30s. Police said he told the two that she was in her room deceased.

The daughter initially with the mom went up to her room and "likely saw her [sibling] deceased," according to Lieutenant Jason Johansson. Police said the daughter observed deceased is Asian and in her 30s, and that she may have been dead for a while. However, police did not confirm how long.

The mom and daughter then called the police, and the investigation continued.

Police took the roommate into custody because of statements he was making and is considered a suspect.

Police said they are treating the scene as a homicide, but they must confirm if the death involved a person killing another person.

KTNV will provide more details as they become availabe.