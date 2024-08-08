Robert Telles expected to testify in murder trial set for next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a case that's gathered national attention and now, on Monday, the murder trial of former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles is scheduled to begin.

On Wednesday, as we've done for the past year and a half, Channel 13 was in the courtroom for what will likely be the last hearing before Telles goes on trial for the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

In September 2022, German was found brutally stabbed to death outside his home. Shortly after, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Telles for the crime.

On Monday, the Review-Journal will give the last batch of evidence from German's devices to Telles' defense. That same day, the jury selection process is expected to begin.

After the hearing, Telles' attorney, Robert Draskovich told Channel 13 there is concern about obtaining data from German's devices hours before trial.

"My concern from the get-go has been there may be exculpatory evidence contained within Mr. German's devices," Draskovich said.

But Draskovich said Telles has voiced that he wants to proceed. This is despite the fact he waived his right to a speedy trial in October 2022.

"He has informed the court and the press on multiple occasions that regardless of whether the Review-Journal finishes their review on the devices, he wants to move forward with trial," Draskovich said.

He said his strategy heading into trial is dependent on the evidence but his client has "vehemently maintained his innocence."

Draskovich said Telles also plans to testify.

"He anticipates on telling his story," Draskovich said.

Meanwhile, Telles' former employees at the public administrator's office seek justice for Jeff German. Many of them attend every single hearing, wearing red with a pin honoring the late reporter.

"It's been difficult," said Aleisha Goodwin. "It's affected our lives."

Goodwin and Jessica Coleman both worked under Telles and tipped off German to the alleged turmoil in Telles' office.

"When you're a confidential source and the only person who listens to you is gone, it's like the passing of a baton," said Coleman. "We want him to see he didn't make us cower."

Channel 13 has learned the state plans to call about 20 witnesses and the defense team will counter with about a dozen.

Jury selection is expected to take two to three days.