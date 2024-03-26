August trial date set for suspect Robert Telles, accused of killing reporter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County district court judge tentatively set a new trial date for former county public administrator Robert Telles in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Judge Michelle Leavitt set the date for Aug. 5, stating that it's important to set a date to work toward.

Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home in September 2022.

Following months of criminal proceedings, Telles' case appeared to be stalled Tuesday.

"So we're at a standstill?" said Judge Leavitt in court.

Joel Tasca, an attorney representing the newspaper, told Judge Leavitt the review of German's devices is complete but the newspaper needs Telles to agree to how German's other devices will be searched.

"We are waiting on Mr. Telles' side to sign a revised protocol," Tasca said.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich, representing Telles, told the court his client wants a trial as fast as possible, and while Telles agrees to the review of German's devices, he doesn't agree to Review-Journal's proposed protocol.

"He's concerned at the pace at which this matter is moving along. It could be months, if not years, before we're done with the review," Draskovich said in court.

Judge Leavitt appeared frustrated in court by the delays and offered to sign an order allowing more people to review German's other devices and expedite the process.

"I mean, if this stuff is going to get searched regardless," Judge Leavitt said. "If you want to send over a court order, I'll sign it."

Attorneys representing the Review-Journal said it is unclear if the review of German's devices would complete by August.

Last month, Telles argued evidence from a bribery investigation would prove he didn't kill German.

Draskovich said the bribery investigation began after Metro got a tip that Telles was allegedly exchanging cash for sellable properties.

In court Tuesday, Draskovich said evidence also shows the same Metro detective investigating the bribery also search German's devices days after he was found dead.

Draskovich also said he knows about two death-threat voicemails made to German before his death that were not from Telles.

Prosecutors accuse Telles of German's murder based overwhemingly on the DNA evidence found underneath German's fingernails.