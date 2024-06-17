Robbery suspects hospitalized after causing crash in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two robbery suspects have been hospitalized after a crash in Henderson.

According to Henderson police, officers first responded to a reported robbery at 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Lake Mead Parkway.

Police officers at the scene saw two suspects driving away and attempted to pull them over but the suspects kept going.

Investigators said the suspects failed to yield and drove into oncoming traffic, where they hit another vehicle.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Henderson police said both suspects will be charged accordingly.

The suspects' names, what led up to the robbery, and the business they allegedly targeted have not been released.