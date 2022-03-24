Report: Teacher accused of cyberstalking told student, 'I could lose my job for talking to you like this'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegations of inappropriate behavior against a Spring Valley High School teacher were brought to light after a 16-year-old student's mother contacted the principal, an arrest report reveals.

The report details allegations against Aaron Morbioli, 37, a teacher at the high school. Morbioli was arrested this week for cyberstalking.

According to the report, the school's principal contacted police after speaking with a parent who was concerned about a teacher "coming onto" her child.

Principal Tara Powell and CCSD Police met with the mother and her daughter. The student explained that Morbioli had at first been supportive when she talked to him about problems with her family, but said he'd become "creepy" and she was scared.

The student said Morbioli would have her stay in his classroom for lunch, would take pictures and videos of her, and would ask her to skip class and stay in his classroom, according to the report.

She told police she'd blocked Morbioli's number on March 17 because his texts "became frequent and invasive." The next day, her mother emailed Principal Powell with her concerns, per the report.

Two other students spoke with police and said Morbioli also made them uncomfortable with similar behavior. Neither of them had given him their phone numbers when asked, the report states.

KTNV Police reviewed approximately 335 text messages between high school teacher Aaron Morbioli and a 16-year-old student.

Police reviewed approximately 335 text messages between the student and Morbioli wherein he said he wanted to have kids with her, have her move in with him, told her her body was perfect and said he "liked that she dreamed about them," according to the report.

"I could lose my job for talking to you like this but I do it anyway because to me you're worth it," he told the student in one message.

After she'd blocked Morbioli's phone number, he sought her out in one of her classes, according to the report.

"I blocked my teacher and honestly he scares the s— out of me im trying so hard to dodge him but he came IN MY class today and asked where ive ben," the student said in one text message.

The student and her mother were concerned for her safety, they said, because Morbioli knew where she lived. He'd sent her donuts on Valentine's Day and offered to have food sent to her house, they told police.

He was arrested on Monday for stalking with use of internet or electronic communication involving a juvenile, according to jail records, but has since been released based on a negotiated agreement, a spokesperson for the Clark County School District said