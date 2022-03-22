Spring Valley High School teacher arrested for cyberstalking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local high school teacher was arrested for stalking, the Clark County School District Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Aaron Morbioli, 37, is accused of stalking with use of internet or electronic communication involving a juvenile, CCSD Police stated in a press release.

Police say Morbioli has been employed as a teacher with CCSD since February of 2018. Their criminal investigation began in March of this year at Spring Valley High School.

He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, police said. He is "currently assigned to home per the terms of the negotiated agreement," police said, meaning he is able to work from home.

