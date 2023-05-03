Report: RTC bus driver stabbed after asking man to stop yelling slang term for genitalia

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing charges after being accused of stabbing an RTC bus driver.

An arrest report noted the incident was reported on April 24 at 12:35 a.m. in the area of Casino Center Boulevard and Garces Street in downtown Las Vegas.

Investigators said an RTC bus driver was picking up a group of people, including Xavier Whatley. As Whatley boarded the bus, he was repeatedly yelling a slang term for female genitalia, the report states.

When the bus driver asked Whatley to stop saying the word because it was "rude and disrespectful," Whatley took out a knife and stabbed the driver in the chest, investigators stated.

The driver was taken to University Medical Center's trauma unit in critical condition.

According to police, Whatley was found on 3rd Street, hiding in the bushes inside a gated, exterior courtyard.

The report states Whatley had a fresh cut on his right hand, which investigators say was consistent with the knife used in the attack.

When investigators questioned him, he told police he didn't remember what happened and wanted his attorney, the report states.

Whatley faces an attempted murder charge and was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of this report.

His bond was set at $50,000. He's scheduled to appear in court next Thursday.