Report: Robbery suspect hid in 'underground flood tunnels' before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect involved in the robbery at Anthem Smoke and Gift Shop on Tuesday was taken into custody by Las Vegas police shortly after fleeing the scene.

The suspect, identified as Sean Lopez, was one of two males who entered the business and left with an undisclosed amount of money. Police reports indicate that the owner of the shop watched the robbery happen on surveillance cameras, and immediately notified the Henderson Police Department.

At approximately 3:26 a.m., officers arriving on the scene noticed a dark green Chevrolet 2500 leaving the scene of the crime “at a high rate of speed,” the report notes. Police began pursuit of the vehicle down Eastern Avenue, which was “driving against the flow of traffic” and “driving onto sidewalks.”

Officers continued the pursuit through Henderson until the suspects crossed into Las Vegas on Silverado Ranch Boulevard. From there, the pursuit was handed off to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Air Unit, which monitored the vehicle’s location from a helicopter.

The vehicle was followed to Aliante Casino and Hotel, where officers witnessed it “pulling into the parking garage.” Police immediately located the vehicle, but found it empty, according to the report.

According to the arrest report, police obtained surveillance footage from the garage which showed one of the victims entering the casino in different clothes. Officers then observed the suspect leaving the casino and going into the underground flood tunnels.

At approximately 7:12 p.m., the report indicates that Sean Lopez exited the flood tunnels, where he was apprehended by police and taken into custody. The suspect initially gave officers the wrong name, which was later identified and corrected by Henderson Detention Center.

Lopez is currently facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, providing a false statement to police, disobeying a peace officer while driving, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

RELATED: One arrested after escaping police on foot following robbery