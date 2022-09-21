Two robbery suspects were found but escaped on foot, North Las Vegas police say

(KTNV) — Multiple police agencies are working together to find two robbery suspects who escaped on foot at Aliante Casino on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Henderson Police Department, two men entered a business in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive around 3:25 p.m. with one of the men being seen with a firearm.

Both suspects fled the scene in a pickup truck with an undisclosed amount of money. This prompted a short pursuit by the responding officers before LVMPD Air took over the pursuit.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was assisting the Henderson Police Department in locating the two suspects.

The two suspects were found at Aliante Casino but escaped on foot. North Las Vegas police are helping Metro capture the suspect. As of 5:19 p.m. no injuries or shots fired were reported.