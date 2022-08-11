Report: Pedestrian carried 2 miles on hood of car after impact on Washington Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report obtained by KTNV reveals new insight into a collision that left a pedestrian critically injured on Tuesday.

Police arrested 29-year-old Luis Burciaga-Nunez on suspicion of reckless driving, DUI, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and disobeying a peace officer, among other charges.

Surveillance video from the area near Washington Avenue and Main Street at the time of the collision shows a black Honda Civic with California license plate speeding toward a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart along the road. According to the arrest report, police learned the vehicle changed lanes as it approached the pedestrian, from the far left lane to the far right lane.

"The collision caused the pedestrian to wrap onto the vehicle's hood," officers wrote in the report. The man was carried more than two miles, from Main Street to Rancho Drive, before 911 callers told police he had "separated" from the car and was left lying in the eastbound travel lanes.

Officers described the man's injuries as life-threatening. He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators say the Honda continued westbound on Washington Avenue toward the intersection with Decatur Boulevard, where it struck at least three stopped vehicles.

According to the report, Burciaga-Nunez's car first hit the left rear corner of one car. Police say he then put the vehicle into reverse and hit the front of another car, then rear-ended a third car after putting his car back into gear.

"Mr. Burciaga-Nunez failed to remain at the collision scene and exchange information," police said. Investigators say he instead continued traveling westbound on Washington.

At this point, he was seen by two officers traveling eastbound on Washington, en route to where the pedestrian was lying in the roadway.

"They were able to turn around and get behind the Honda," police said. "Mr. Burciaga-Nunez failed to yield to their emergency equipment and kept driving, now eluding the officers."

Police say Burciaga-Nunez turned left onto Stanford Street, with officers still in pursuit. The officers decided to forcibly stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver "before any other people were hurt."

Officers taking Burciaga-Nunez into custody said they noticed a "strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage," and described him as "crying" and "apologetic."

At the Clark County Detention Center, investigators interviewed Burciaga-Nunez, who told them he was new to Las Vegas and had met up with a girl he met on Tinder. The two stopped by a bar, where Burciaga-Nunez told police he "got carried away" drinking a type of liquor he said he "knew he should not drink."

"Mr. Burciaga-Nunez explained he could not recall leaving the bar and remembers waking up in the hospital," investigators wrote.

Police noted Burciaga-Nunez "kept apologizing" and said he was "traumatized."

“I asked Mr. Burciaga-Nunez if he could tell the family of the pedestrian or the pedestrian one thing, what would he say?" an officer wrote in the report. "He explained he was so f—ing sorry and not a f—ing asshole.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Burciaga-Nunez was still in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the pedestrian injured in the collision.