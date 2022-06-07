Report: Palo Verde High School teacher walked in on coworker in apparent sex act with student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Palo Verde High School teacher was arrested for lewdness after a coworker walked in on him engaged in an apparent sex act with a student, an arrest report reveals.

34-year-old Michael Loyd also had alcohol and a controlled substance in his backpack when police searched it, the report states.

PREVIOUS: Palo Verde High School teacher arrested for sex with student, police say

Clark County School District police were called to the school after classes ended on May 25. According to the arrest report, a teacher was leaving for the day when she noticed the light in Loyd's classroom was still on, so she went to tell him goodbye.

When she opened the door, the teacher told police she saw a student sitting on a desk in front of Loyd, apparently without pants on, and Loyd standing very close to the student.

"I said oh my god I see a vagina," the teacher wrote in a witness statement.

She told police she yelled "What the f—! You know I have to report this!" and immediately walked to the principal's office to report what she'd seen. Loyd followed her, later telling police that "I said I understand, let's get this over with."

The report revealed that the student was a senior, but did not specify her age.

In an interview with police, the student said she was sitting on the desk with her dress "rolled up to her knees."

"I guess he could see everything, one of my friends told me my dress was see through," she told police. According to the student, Loyd had touched her vagina, and she had felt his penis through his pants.

According to Loyd's version of events, "another teacher saw me and a student talking closely in my classroom. ...We were standing toe-to-toe, I was trying to get her to leave."

Loyd told police that the student "was being persistent about having a future sexual relationship with me. I told her it could not happen because I am married."

When police escorted Loyd to his classroom to get his belongings, they searched his backpack. According to the report, officers found an unopened bottle of Malibu rum, a pill bottle with five pills later identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine (a Schedule II controlled substance), and a water bottle "with a substance having the odor some sort of clear alcohol."

Asked what was in the water bottle, Loyd told police that it was filled partway with vodka when he brought it to work.

Loyd was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for sexual misconduct, open and gross lewdness, and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Police said he was released from jail because of an agreement between law enforcement and the teacher's union.

CCSD Police asked that anyone with information about this case, or anyone who may have had questionable contact with Loyd, call 702-799-5411.