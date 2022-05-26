CCSD Police: Palo Verde High School teacher arrested for sex with student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A high school teacher is behind bars after he was arrested for "engaging in sex with a pupil," according to a press release from the Clark County School District Police Department.

Police say 34-year-old Michael Loyd is a teacher at Palo Verde High School. He has been employed with the CCSD since January of 2016.

Loyd was arrested for one count of open/gross lewdness, school employee engaging in sex with a pupil, and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center but "will be assigned to home per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit," according to police.

CCSD Police asked that anyone with information about this case, or anyone who may have had questionable contact with Loyd, call 702-799-5411.

