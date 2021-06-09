REPORT: Man shot during drug deal at Bob's Market in North Las Vegas, 3 arrested

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The arrest report for 3 young men arrested for the North Las Vegas shooting of 31-year-old Jose Carlos Rodriguez has been released.

The men arrested include 20-year-old Xavier Philpot, 21-year-old Eelyzjah Barnett and 18-year-old Jayln Barnett.

According to the arrest report, North Las Vegas police received calls about a shooting at around 9:12 p.m. May 8 about a male shot in the parking lot of Bob’s Market near Centennial Parkway and Goldfield Street.

Police discovered a man, who had been shot, in the driver’s seat of a car. A woman was also in the car.

Surveillance video from Bob’s Market showed the shooting and the men believed to have been involved.

The female passenger told police that she and the deceased went to Bob’s Market to sell $600 worth of cocaine and Percocet.

While they were waiting, they were approached by 2 unknown men who offered to buy the drugs. Rodriguez reportedly began to hand over the drugs but realized the suspects did not have enough money. That is when Rodriguez was shot in the head.

The female told police that they had dealings with a man named Eelyzjah Barnett in the past and believed that he was involved.

The passenger was able to provide police with a rap video that was posted on social media that they were able to connect to the men seen on the surveillance video.

Police believe that Philpot was the actual shooter. Eelyzjah Barnett was not physically present at the time of the shooting. Most likely because he knew the couple would not sell to him.

The 3 men are facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon and murder with a deadly weapon.

