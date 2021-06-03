3 men arrested for fatal shooting in North Las Vegas parking lot

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three men have been arrested for the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Carlos Rodriguez in a parking lot near East Centennial Parkway and Goldfield Street on May 9.
North Las Vegas police have identified the men as 20-year-old Xavier Philpot, 21-year-old Eelyzjah Barnett and 18-year-old Jayln Barnett.
ORIGINAL STORY: Coroner identifies man shot, killed in car in North Las Vegas parking lot
All three are facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping.
