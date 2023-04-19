Report: Man fired over two dozen shots during domestic dispute at Las Vegas residence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after attempting to strangle and shoot his girlfriend, according to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13.

In the report, officers note they first became aware of the incident after receiving a Shot Spotter alert around 11:30 p.m. on April 13.

While officers were on their way to the scene, police said they received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend attempted to shoot her and her daughter.

The woman, who was not identified in the report, said she got home that night around 7:30 p.m. At that time, she said her boyfriend, Eddie Radon, was drinking alcohol in the garage and talking to family members on the phone.

She added Radon wanted all of them to go to California that weekend and she said no since they had a soccer game and didn't have the money to travel.

Police said the woman told them Radon became upset and went back into the garage to continue drinking.

Later in the evening, Radon asked her if she would shower with him and she declined, saying the shower was too small.

According to the woman, Radon then grabbed a black handgun and pointed it at her before putting her in a headlock.

She told investigators she was then thrown off the foot of the bed, landed on her back, and Radon punched her in the face several times.

Officers noted in the report that the woman had swelling around her left cheek and eye, which is consistent with being punched several times.

The woman then told investigators Radon attempted to strangle her and told her "You are going to die tonight."

She said she asked Radon if she could at least say goodbye to her daughter and when she got to her bedroom, she shut the door and sat in front of it to prevent him from coming in.

That's when she told officers Radon fired multiple rounds into the bedroom door.

The woman told officers she believes the only reason she wasn't hit is because she was sitting down, and if she had been standing up, she would have been shot.

She then said Radon broke down the door, pointed an AR-15 at them, and ordered all of them to leave the house.

The report said at least two homes and one vehicle were hit by gunfire. A total of 27 rifle round casings were recovered at the scene.

The woman said neighbors were outside and confronted Radon, trying to calm him down, but went back inside once they spotted the rifle.

According to the report, the woman and her daughter got into the car and, when Radon went back inside the home, the woman told police she closed the garage door and drove away before calling 911.

When officers arrived at the scene, Radon was barricaded in the home, which led to the SWAT team and crisis negotiators being dispatched. After several hours of negotiations, police said Radon left the house and was taken into custody.

Police found the AR-15 rifle as well as three handguns during a search of the home. Investigators noted a records check of Radon's criminal history revealed he's not allowed to have any weapons since he was previously found guilty of kidnapping back in 2014.

Radon faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping, child abuse, attempted domestic battery, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.