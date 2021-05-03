REPORT: Man asked for glass of water before attacking elderly woman in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — More information has been released about the man charged with murder after an 85-year-old Henderson woman died after a home invasion.

According to the arrest report for 27-year-old Demetrius Walker, police officers had been called to the woman’s apartment complex around 5:45 a.m. April 21 because a man was looking through parked cars.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man charged with murder after Henderson home invasion

Police were unable to locate the man at the time.

Around 6 a.m., they received a call from an elderly woman saying she had been attacked.

During the investigation, police also learned that a man had threatened customers and a clergies at a nearby 7-Elven on West Sunset Road shortly after at around 5:0 a.m.

The 7-Eleven clerk told police that the threatening man was carrying a crowbar and wearing an orange bandanna and red sweatshirt. The clerk also told police that the man was known as “Pharaoh.”

The woman who was attacked gave police a similar description before being transported to a local hospital. She said that a man knocked on the door and asked for a glass of water. She refused to let him in and that is when he forced his way into her apartment and began punching her.

Police also learned someone broke into a vacant apartment in the complex and a silver cup found in the victim’s apartment was taken out of a car that had been broken into earlier in the day.

The woman’s conditioned worsened after she arrived at the hospital and she died several days later.

Police were able to identify Walker because he used a phone belonging to a 7-Eleven clerk to contact his girlfriend through Facebook.

During an interview with police, Walker admitted breaking into the woman’s apartment. He claimed he thought the apartment was empty.

He was initially charged with attempted murder but that charge was upgraded after the victim died a few days later.

Police say that Walker has an extensive criminal history.