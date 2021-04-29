Man charged with murder after Henderson home invasion

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man is being charged with murder after a home invasion turned deadly in Henderson.

Henderson police say they received at call shortly before 6 a.m. from a woman who said that a man had broken into her home on Whitney Ranch and Sunset drives and attacked her.

The 85-year-old woman was transported in critical condition to Sunrise Hospital. She had extensive facial and head injuries.

Henderson Police were able to identify 27-year-old Demetrius Walker as the suspect and he was taken into custody a short time later.

He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on attempted murder, attempted robbery and home invasion.

The elderly woman died on April 29. The charges are now being upgraded and he will be charged with open murder.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the victim.