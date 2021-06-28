Report: Gunman arrested in connection with deadly PT's Pub shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting incident that happened at a local bar over the weekend.

Authorities say they have arrested 24-year-old Anthony Balderas after he shot and killed a fellow patron at the PT's Pub located near Charleston and Decatur boulevards early Sunday morning.

Balderas was at the bar for a few hours after arriving around midnight. Another man arrived a short time after but was sitting away from Balderas at the establishment. Police say the bartender knew the two men as regular customers without any prior situations.

However, the bartender told police that Balderas was not acting normal this evening and even made him feel uncomfortable.

Officers say Balderas had gone out to his car over the several hours of being at the bar and came back in to order another drink. The 24-year-old then made a "cheers" suggestion to the other man at the bar, but he was on the phone, as police say they saw in surveillance footage.

During this time, Balderas can be seen sitting in his chair with a gun, according to police. And about 10 minutes later, around 3:20 a.m., he then walked up to the other patron and shot him in the back.

The man who was shot fell to the ground and Balderas calmly walked out of the bar before getting into his car and speeding away, according to police.

Authorities were able to locate Balderas at his residence later in the day after he had left his debit card at the bar with police identifying the same car seen in the bar's surveillance video.

The Clark County coroner's office will release the man's identity who was killed in this incident after family has been notified.

Balderas told police he did not remember the incident after being taking into custody. He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing an open murder charge.