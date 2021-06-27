Vegas PD: Man shot, killed at PT's Pub near Charleston, Decatur boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a local bar early Sunday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called around 3:20 a.m. to the PT's Pub located near Charleston and Decatur boulevards with reports of a shooting.

#UPDATE: Police say one man is dead after being shot once in PT's Bar on Decatur and Charleston.

Police say shooter and victim were both in the bar for hours without interacting before shooter walked over, fired once, and left.

Here's the full press conference with @LVMPD: pic.twitter.com/gT1xgtXA0e — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) June 27, 2021

Homicide detectives say two men were at the bar for hours without interacting until the shooter randomly got up, walked over, and shot the other man.

The man who was shot died and the suspected shooter left the bar.

Police say it appeared the two had no contact before the shooting as they continue to interview witnesses who were at the bar at the time incident.

The pub also provided LVMPD with surveillance footage. Detectives say no one else appeared in danger.

Authorities did not release an immediate description of the shooter but said the situation remains under investigation.

The Clark County coroner's office will release the identification of the man killed after family has been notified. Police say he was a Hispanic man in his 20s.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.