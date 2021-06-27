Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Vegas PD: Man shot, killed at PT's Pub near Charleston, Decatur boulevards

items.[0].videoTitle
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a local bar early Sunday morning.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 11:55:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a local bar early Sunday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called around 3:20 a.m. to the PT's Pub located near Charleston and Decatur boulevards with reports of a shooting.

Homicide detectives say two men were at the bar for hours without interacting until the shooter randomly got up, walked over, and shot the other man.

The man who was shot died and the suspected shooter left the bar.

Police say it appeared the two had no contact before the shooting as they continue to interview witnesses who were at the bar at the time incident.

The pub also provided LVMPD with surveillance footage. Detectives say no one else appeared in danger.

Authorities did not release an immediate description of the shooter but said the situation remains under investigation.

The Clark County coroner's office will release the identification of the man killed after family has been notified. Police say he was a Hispanic man in his 20s.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH