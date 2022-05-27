Report details allegations of sexual misconduct against local attorney

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas attorney who was arrested this week is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with his employees and clients.

Douglas Clinton Crawford, 67, was arrested this week and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on five counts of open and gross lewdness.

According to an investigator in the case, several current and former employees all laid out similar allegations of Crawford's behavior.

All of the victims told detectives Crawford "made numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature," an arrest report states. Police were told that Crawford "would touch them in a sexual manner and the touching was unwanted, unwelcomed, and nonconsensual."

The victims said they were paid "a substantially higher salary to remain working for him than that of someone doing similar work at another law firm," the report states. They said Crawford would "shower them with gifts and money after touching them inappropriately or making sexual comments." According to police, the victims believed this was done in "an attempt to keep them quiet about what was happening."

Police were also told that Crawford showed the victims videos and images of him having sexual relations with other women, the report states. On security cameras visible throughout the law office, the victims described seeing Crawford "having sexual intercourse with clients he was representing."

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim or has information on his crimes should call 702-828-3251. pic.twitter.com/yUrB692MPs — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 27, 2022

After interviewing victims, investigators decided to send an undercover officer to Crawford's practice to "see Crawford's actions when he met with a female client."

The officer went to Crawford's office for a consultation and experienced similar behavior to what the victims described, including sexual advances and comments, based on information in the report.

Crawford allegedly told the officer he had "motivation" to get her single and said he would take her out once she was divorced.

"I wish you weren't my client now," he allegedly told the officer. "I would kiss you on your neck."

At one point, Crawford closed his office door and walked over to give the officer a hug, the report states. He "began to slide his hands toward [the officer's] buttocks" and "attempted to kiss her on the lips." The officer broke away and refused Crawford's attempt to walk her to her car, according to police.

"The investigation into this incident is on-going and charges may be added at the conclusion of said investigation," officers noted in their report.

Crawford primarily practices criminal defense and family law. According to his website, he received an award for pro bono representation of victims of domestic violence.

"I became a lawyer to help people," Crawford noted on his website. "People who are overwhelmed, scared and confused by a complicated and often unfair legal system. With me on your side, nobody can bully you. Not your spouse. Not the district attorney. Not the insurance company. Not anybody! Not ever!"

The report also notes that Crawford previously had his license to practice law suspended. It was suspended for five years "due to misappropriation of client funds, which totaled approximately $398,345," the report states.

In a press release on Thursday announcing Crawford's arrest, investigators urged anyone who may have been a victim of Crawford to speak with police by calling 702-828-3251. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.