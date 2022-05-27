Watch
Las Vegas attorney arrested for multiple counts of lewdness, police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
67-year-old Douglas Crawford arrested for five counts of open/gross lewdness according to LVMPD.
Posted at 5:46 PM, May 26, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent a press release on Thursday saying that a local Las Vegas attorney, Douglas Crawford, was arrested on five counts of open, gross lewdness.

Police said the 67-year-old was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The press release continues saying that Crawford works as an attorney at a law firm in the 500 block of 7th Street. Detectives said there may be additional victims who have not come forward yet.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Crawford or has any information about his crimes is urged by police to contact detectives at 702-828-3251. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

