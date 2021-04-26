Rented Lamborghini used for off-roading near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Most people usually choose a Jeep Wrangler or maybe a Toyota Land Cruiser for off-roading.

This weekend, someone chose to drive a Lamborghini in the desert instead.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of a Lambo in the desert with a dirt road nearby. According to the tweet, it was a rental car and the driver was impaired.

$1200 rental for 4 hours.....Off-roading while impaired in a Lamborghini....... Priceless #duistriketeam #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/Y4q9nZokvq — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 25, 2021

