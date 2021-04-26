Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Rented Lamborghini used for off-roading near Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL
LAMBO IN THE DESERT
Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 14:55:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Most people usually choose a Jeep Wrangler or maybe a Toyota Land Cruiser for off-roading.

This weekend, someone chose to drive a Lamborghini in the desert instead.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of a Lambo in the desert with a dirt road nearby. According to the tweet, it was a rental car and the driver was impaired.

RELATED: Nevada Highway Patrol, Las Vegas police team up to stop 'off road' drivers on I-15

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH