Nevada Highway Patrol, Las Vegas police team up to stop 'off road' drivers on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Like clockwork, the traffic on Interstate 15 starts to back up on the southbound lanes by mid-afternoon most Sundays as Southern California visitors head home after the weekend in Las Vegas.

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada sends out many alerts with warnings of "heavy traffic" and upwards of 12-mile backups on any given Sunday.

This traffic backup has been known to make many drivers anxious to get out of it and police report drivers sometimes drive off the marked roadway in an attempt to get past the traffic.

Nevada Highway Patrol says it teamed up with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on April 25 to remind these drivers to stay on the road and be patient.

NHP issuing a warning to drivers on its official Twitter page on Sunday morning, that it would be out enforcing traffic laws.

I would think twice about driving in the shoulder in Primm/Jean today. The DUI Strike Team ghost vehicles are down there as well as our motors units. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. #duistrikeream #primm #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/yXxq2PBB3T — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 25, 2021

It appears that not all drivers saw the warning or heeded it, as officers say they pulled over several drivers driving out of marked lanes.

VIEW OF THE TRAFFIC ON I-15 ON APRIL 25: