Prosecutors to decide whether to charge neighbor in fatal west Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the fatal shooting of a teen in west Las Vegas "appeared to have been an act of self-defense."

The case has been turned over to the Clark County District Attorney's Office, where prosecutors will determine whether to file charges against the shooter, 13 Action News was told on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at approximately 6 a.m. Monday on Mariner Village Court, in a neighborhood near Flamingo Road and the 215 beltway.

A public information officer for LVMPD said detectives determined the 16-year-old had argued with a neighbor. Both the teen and the neighbor were armed, police said. They shot at each other, and the teen — since identified as Christian John Murphy — was hit in the head.

Murphy was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center, where he died from his injuries.

Police said it was not clear what led up to the argument between Murphy and the neighbor.