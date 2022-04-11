Teen shot in west Las Vegas after fight with neighbor walking dog, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a teenager is in "extremely critical condition" after an early morning shooting in west Las Vegas.

Officers with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the 900 block of Mariner Village Court, near Flamingo Road and the 215, around 6 a.m.

Investigators say the teen was outside a home in the area when he got into an argument with a neighbor walking their dog. It is not clear what led up to the argument.

Both the teen and the neighbor had guns, police say. The two people shot at each other, according to authorities.

The teen was shot in the head. Due to the extent of his injuries, police say the Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation.

Investigators are talking with the shooter and say they are being cooperative.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (702) 385-5555. You can remain anonymous.

Watch the police update here:



