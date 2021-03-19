Preliminary hearing for Zaon Collins pushed to April 22

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A preliminary hearing for Zaon Collins has been pushed to April 22.

The basketball standout was arrested in December and charged after a crash killed 52-year-old Eric Echevarria.

Police say marijuana was found in his vehicle.

Recently, a grand jury declined to indict him for driving under the influence and causing a death. Instead, he was indicted for reckless driving.

