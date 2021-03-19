Menu

Preliminary hearing for Zaon Collins pushed to April 22

A preliminary hearing for Zaon Collins has been pushed to April 22. The baskteball standout was arrested in December and charged after a crash killed 52 year old Eric Echevarria.
Posted at 7:28 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 10:36:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A preliminary hearing for Zaon Collins has been pushed to April 22.

The basketball standout was arrested in December and charged after a crash killed 52-year-old Eric Echevarria.

ORIGINAL STORY: Las Vegas man dies in crash near Mountain's Edge, suspected 19-year-old DUI driver arrested

Police say marijuana was found in his vehicle.

Recently, a grand jury declined to indict him for driving under the influence and causing a death. Instead, he was indicted for reckless driving.

PREVIOUS STORY: Grand jury declines to indict Zaon Collins on most serious charge

