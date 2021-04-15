Police: Woman who hit man near bus stop was intentionally chasing someone

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The arrest report for the woman accused of intentionally hitting a man near Las Vegas Boulevard and Belmont Street on April 12 has been released.

According to the report, Jacqueline (also known as Jackqueline) Martin was angry when she struck the victim.

The report says that someone (name redacted) smashed Martin’s windshield at a local 7-Eleven. That person then began running north in the direction of Poker Palace near Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road.

Martin and her passenger (name also redacted) drove after the vandal. Martin reportedly ran a red light while in pursuit. The report then says that Martin spotted the person she was looking for and steered the car from the number 2 lane into the number 1 lane. When the person she was pursuing crossed the street, she changed lanes again and then struck the victim.

PREVIOUS STORY: North Las Vegas police arrest woman for 'intentionally' hitting man at bus stop

Martin then drove her passenger back to their apartment and the two of them drank vodka. Eventually, Martin went back to Poker Palace and then to 7-Eleven.

The report says that a female approached officers who responded to the scene where to find Martin. They arrested her at the 7-Eleven.

During an interview with police, Martin said she did not remember hitting anyone.