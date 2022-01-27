Police: Woman suffers burns to 100% of her body after argument, fire at east Las Vegas mobile home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is in extremely critical condition after suffering burns to 100% of her body in a fire that police say was set intentionally at an east Las Vegas mobile home on Wednesday.

Lt. Ray Spencer says at least three people inside the home were arguing over infidelity, when one of them set a mattress on fire.

Las Vegas firefighters were called to the home at 1322 S. Mojave Road at approximately 4:10 p.m., and found it fully engulfed in flames. Outside, firefighters saw a group of people locked in a fist fight, and witnessed the burned woman running around.

She was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, and homicide detectives were asked to investigate.

Police have multiple people in custody for questioning, and at least two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Detectives have yet to suss out who is responsible for setting the mattress on fire. That person is expected to face an attempted murder charge, and would be charged with open murder if the woman does not survive her injuries, Spencer said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. The trailer is considered a total loss, and a neighboring trailer was damaged, too, Spencer said.

Spencer stressed that this investigation is still in its early stages, and any information he had to offer was only preliminary. He encouraged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and potentially claim reward money for their help.