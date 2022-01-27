At least one person 'severely burned' in fire at Las Vegas mobile home park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives were called to investigate after a fire at a Las Vegas mobile home park injured two people on Wednesday.

According to police and fire officials, at least one person was "severely burned" and their injuries are considered extremely critical.

Fire officials called to extinguish the flames found two people arguing outside a mobile home in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road. Firefighters called for assistance from police and extinguished the fire.

At least one person was located with severe burns on their body. Despite their injuries, they were walking around, fire officials said. They were transported to an area hospital with what fire officials described as life-threatening injuries.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday evening, before it was extinguished:

Homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are now investigating. Officials are expected to provide an update at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story.