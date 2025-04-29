Police: Two people stabbed, one fatally, in neighborhood near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in an east Las Vegas neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the 1400 block of Pawnee Drive at approximately 12:19 p.m. That's in the area of Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to Sunrise Hospital in "stable condition."

Police say one person has been detained in connection with this incident. That person's identity had not been released as of this report.

Homicide Lt. Robert Price is expected to provide additional information about the investigation at 3:30 p.m.

LVMPD says its investigation is ongoing, and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

This was at least the second stabbing incident in the Las Vegas Valley within eight hours on Tuesday. Homicide detectives are investigating another case where a man was found with fatal stab wounds in the area of Lake Mead and M.L.K. boulevards.