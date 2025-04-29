Homicide detectives investigating fatal sidewalk stabbing near Lake Mead and MLK Boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near Lake Mead and MLK Boulevards.

Around 4:42 a.m. Tuesday, Metro said a call came in regarding a man knocking on an apartment door for help in the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue.



Officers responded and said they followed a blood trail to the south side of Lake Mead Boulevard where they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Metro said medical took the man to University Medical Center but he was later pronounced deceased.

Metro Homicide detectives haven taken over the investigation.

This incident marks the first of two fatal stabbings in separate areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.