Police: Teen stabbed victim multiple times before hiding her body in a dumpster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are releasing more details surrounding a dead woman found in a dumpster with multiple stab wounds.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the arrest of 18-year-old Lincoln Boe. Boe is held at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Boe's arrest comes after police found a woman's body in a dumpster Monday morning. Officers said the body was found in the 9000 block of West Sahara Avenue near Fort Apache Road with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the were able to identify Boe as a suspect by running the Idaho plates on the care he was seen driving in surveillance video provided by an area business. When taken into custody, Boe told authorities he left Idaho, where his parents had filed a missing person's report, because he wanted to have some freedom and see the lights.

In the video, Boe was seen walking into one of the businesses and asked about their security cameras. When authorities questioned him about this, Boe said he noticed a car that had been broken into in the parking lot and was trying to be a good Samaritan.

When police questioned him about the murder, Boe at first denied any recollection of the event. Boe eventually told police that he had given the victim money for cigarettes and asked for a second smoke from her. Boe said the victim, identified as Gina Broome AKA Gina Lopata, got mad at him and he couldn't understand why because he had bought them. He claimed she started to claw at him and he repeated told her to back off. Boe then admitted to taking a knife he had and started stabbing her, after which he dragged her body into the dumpster enclosure to hide it.

Medical officials had confirmed Broome had died from multiple stab wounds.

Though Boe claimed to have thrown the knife away after the attack, a search warrant of his car led to the discovery of a large knife under the vehicle seat consistent with the size of Broome's wounds.

