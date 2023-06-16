Police: SWAT standoff in southwest valley after woman 'kidnapped at gunpoint'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police officers are on scene of a reported kidnapping that turned into an active barricade on Thursday night.

Officers were originally called to the area of Eastern Avenue and Coronado Center at 7:30 p.m. on a report of a female who was kidnapped at gunpoint, officials told Channel 13.

Police identified the suspect and went to his residence in the area of Fort Apache and Sunset roads, where they "attempted to make contact with the suspect," officials said.

According to police, he "refused to come out."

SWAT officers were notified and dispatched to what is now being called a barricade.

