Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police: SWAT standoff in southwest valley after woman 'kidnapped at gunpoint'

Police lights LVMPD
KTNV
FILE PHOTO: A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police cruiser with its lights activated.
Police lights LVMPD
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 01:31:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police officers are on scene of a reported kidnapping that turned into an active barricade on Thursday night.

Officers were originally called to the area of Eastern Avenue and Coronado Center at 7:30 p.m. on a report of a female who was kidnapped at gunpoint, officials told Channel 13.

Police identified the suspect and went to his residence in the area of Fort Apache and Sunset roads, where they "attempted to make contact with the suspect," officials said.

According to police, he "refused to come out."

SWAT officers were notified and dispatched to what is now being called a barricade.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH