LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 29-year-old man was arrested in Las Vegas after an argument over rent money turned fatal, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was found stabbed in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive, near Gowan and Walnut roads, at approximately 9:05 a.m. Monday, police said previously. Responding medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS: One person arrested after fatal stabbing in northeast Las Vegas

The suspect, since identified as 29-year-old Rodney Faulk, was located nearby and taken into custody.

"The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates Faulk and the victim were roommates and got into an argument over rent money," officials stated. "During the dispute, Faulk produced a knife and stabbed the victim."

Police previously described the victim as a male in his 20s, but he was not publicly identified as of this report.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.