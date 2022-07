LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say a suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing on Monday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Walnut Road, just after 9 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The suspect was not immediately identified by police.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said.