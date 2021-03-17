Police seek woman, truck believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run outside Eureka Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a woman who detectives believe killed a man with her vehicle outside the Eureka Casino on Saturday afternoon.

PREVIOUS: Man hit by truck while sitting on steps at Eureka Casino on Sahara Avenue

The police department also says investigators are looking for a white truck with damage.

Police say the victim was in his 60s. He was sitting on a stairway in the front of the casino when he was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3595 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.