Menu

Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police seek woman, truck believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run outside Eureka Casino

items.[0].videoTitle
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a woman who detectives believe killed a man with her vehicle outside the Eureka Casino on Saturday afternoon.
Eureka Casino hit-and-run suspect_SOURCE LVMPD.png
Posted at 12:06 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 03:07:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a woman who detectives believe killed a man with her vehicle outside the Eureka Casino on Saturday afternoon.

PREVIOUS: Man hit by truck while sitting on steps at Eureka Casino on Sahara Avenue

The police department also says investigators are looking for a white truck with damage.

Police say the victim was in his 60s. He was sitting on a stairway in the front of the casino when he was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3595 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018