Police seek public's help identifying suspects who shot Las Vegas mother, leaving her blind in one eye

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a shooting that left a 45-year-old mother blind in one eye after she accidentally drove into an apartment complex.

Martha Carbajal was shot in the face on Oct. 5 when she mistakenly entered the Vera Johnson Manor B complex near Lamb and Bonanza while looking for a public restroom.

"I was the victim of a senseless crime that inflicted pain that words alone cannot describe," Carbajal said.

The bullet tore through her back windshield, grazed the headrest, and struck her in the face, blinding her in one eye and narrowly missing her brain by less than an inch.

"I stand before you not just as a victim, but as somebody determined to find answers," Carbajal said.

Nearly seven months after the shooting, LVMPD have released surveillance video showing several suspects who may be connected to the crime. Police say they've exhausted all leads in their investigation.

"It's a very, very unfortunate circumstance with some reckless behavior behind it," said LVMPD Captain Jonathan Riddle.

Carbajal is still healing from the emotional trauma of the shooting and has filed a lawsuit against the nonprofit that manages the apartment complex, claiming more could have been done to protect residents and visitors.

Despite her ongoing pain, Carbajal is speaking out to prevent others from experiencing similar violence.

"No matter how small it may seem, please come forward," Carbajal said.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the individuals in the surveillance video to contact authorities. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers or by calling Northeast Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-3404.

