Police seek information after argument leads to deadly stabbing in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward after they say an argument between a man and another unidentified person led to a deadly stabbing in east Las Vegas on Friday night.

According to authorities, the altercation took place in an open field near Eastern and Cedar avenues, near Bonanza Road.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Eastern, Bonanza

Officers responded to a report of the stabbing around 5 p.m. and found someone in the middle of the field. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

That person's identity will be released by the coroner's office.

Police say the man suspected in the stabbing left the scene before officers arrived. No description was provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com

